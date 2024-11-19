Small Business Saturday: Northampton independents spotlighted as part of national roadshow
The tour arrived in Northampton on Monday (November 18) and the team filmed a number of behind the scenes interviews with businesses across the town.
With the aim of highlighting their creativity, entrepreneurial spirit and contributions to the community, our town has formed an important part of the official countdown to Small Business Saturday on December 7.
The seven independents visited as part of the tour included Café Track, Indi Local, NNBN, Grandbies, Northants Sings Out, Lucienne Coaching and NLive Radio.
Michelle Ovens CBE, the director of Small Business Saturday UK, said the team was “extremely excited” to visit Northampton.
“The campaign is all about shining a light on the nation’s fantastic small firms and highlighting their huge impact across society and the economy, but especially to local communities like Northampton,” she said.
Having been an annual success in the UK for more than a decade, Small Business Saturday continues to spread an important message about celebrating what is on our doorsteps.
Mark Mullen, operations manager at the Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the benefits of this national platform.
“What it does is provide the opportunity to promote Northampton itself and the offer that we’ve got,” he said. “We’re seeing these opportunities coming thick and fast now. It’s great to be included in the national campaign for Small Business Saturday. It’s really important to get Northampton on the map.”
Mark spoke highly of the national platform created this year as a result of the Tour of Britain visiting the town – and looked to the global reach Northampton could have in 2025 with the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup.
“For us to go from where we were five years ago, with all of the doom, gloom and negativity, the future is looking fantastic,” he concluded.
Join us from next week, as the Chronicle & Echo will count down to Small Business Saturday by spotlighting some of the amazing independents at the heart of Northampton.
