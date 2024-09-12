Small Business Saturday: National roadshow to visit Northampton and put businesses on the map

A national roadshow, travelling across the UK in advance of this year’s Small Business Saturday, is set to visit Northampton and put our inspirational business community on the map.

The tour will visit the town on November 18 as part of a month-long journey, with the aim of sharing the stories of the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses and the communities behind them.

The roadshow will visit more than 20 towns and cities, and behind the scenes videos and interviews with business owners will be shared across social media.

It will mark the official countdown to the annual Small Business Saturday, which is planned for December 7.

This campaign celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to shop with those on their doorsteps and at the heart of their communities.

It has now been running for more than a decade, and has engaged millions of people to spend their money with those working hard to make their mark.

Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are so proud to be working with Small Business Saturday UK to bring a focus on West Northants, and it is fantastic that our local businesses will be recognised by the national campaign.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the unique and diverse businesses that make our community vibrant and thriving. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and campaigns like this highlight their invaluable contribution.”

Cllr Lister says WNC is dedicated to supporting every local enterprise and providing funding, to enable “inclusive and sustainable growth”.

The council encourages everyone to join them in celebrating the businesses of West Northamptonshire, and extending that beyond Small Business Saturday to all year round.

Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “This has always been about supporting and celebrating the UK’s fantastic entrepreneurs and the contribution they make.

“Small businesses sit at the heart of communities like West Northants, forming the cornerstone of local economies.

“We are really excited to have Small Business Saturday’s tour visit the area and shine an important light on all the fabulous small businesses here, as well as all across the UK – bringing to life their brilliant and unique stories and impact."

For more information on Small Business Saturday and to get involved in the tour, visit their website here.