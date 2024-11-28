Small Business Saturday: Community-spirited cafe prides itself on being ‘attentive and accommodating’

A community-spirited cafe in Northampton town centre, which prides itself on being “attentive and accommodating”, is the next to join our countdown to Small Business Saturday (December 7).

Matchbox Cafe, located in Wellington House, Abington Street, was founded by Bing Wan in April 2018.

As an experienced chef of three decades, who has worked in all kinds of food establishments including the town centre’s former Chicago Rock Cafe, Bing took on a new challenge six years ago.

The owner’s love for food was nurtured from an early age, with his parents having owned a takeaway, and he puts that experience to good use at the cafe.

Bing praised Small Business Saturday for generating lots of interest in local independents, as well as highlighting the quality they can provide through an increased attention to detail.

Though Bing has an established group of loyal and returning customers, he wanted to reiterate the simple message that it is pivotal for the community to continue supporting small.

“Support from the Northampton community means a lot,” said Bing. “Worth of mouth and encouraging friends and family to come along is key.”

The founder is confident that visitors are more likely to remember and enjoy the experience at small businesses – as customers are made to feel welcome and attention is paid to who they are and what they like.

Bing is “absolutely” proud to be part of Northampton’s diverse small business community, and he has enjoyed getting to know his fellow founders across the town. He offers advice and encourages them to work together, no matter if they are long-standing or a new addition.

“We’re unique,” said Bing, when asked what he believes sets Matchbox apart from others. “People know we’re good at what we do. We’re attentive, understanding and accommodate their needs. I don’t think I’ve ever turned down a request I can do.”

Join us tomorrow as we continue the countdown to Small Business Saturday by spotlighting some of the amazing independents at the heart of Northampton.

To keep up to date with Matchbox Cafe, visit the business’ Facebook page here.