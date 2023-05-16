A recent skydive raised more than £1,500 in memory of Bradley Matcham, who died four years ago following a single punch attack in Northampton town centre.

On February 9, 2019, Bradley Matcham was punched in the back of the head following a heated exchange of words next to an alleyway in the Drapery.

Bradley, aged just 24, died in hospital nine days later on February 18, after his family made the “heart-wrenching” decision to turn off his life support machine.

Bradley Matcham died four years ago following a single punch attack in Northampton town centre.

The skydive was done by Bradley’s aunt, Lorraine ‘Loz’ Matcham – who is just one of his loved ones who has continued to keep his memory alive since his passing.

The money was raised in aid of Headway, whose aim is to promote an understanding of all aspects of brain injury and to provide information, support and services to survivors, their families and carers.

Loz, who completed the skydive on May 7, said: “It was absolutely amazing to be able to do the skydive in memory of Bradley and raise funds.

“It was an exhilarating experience and when I was in the clouds, I could talk to Bradley. I shouted his name as I came out of the plane.”

Bradley's aunt, Lorraine 'Loz' Matcham, completed her skydive on May 7.

Loz says the money raised will make “such a difference to those struggling” and expressed her gratitude to family, friends and colleagues who donated all they could to the fundraiser.

“Everyone has been so supportive,” she added.

Bradley was punched by Arthur Billings, of Harpole, who was 19 at the time of the attack and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was sentenced to four years in prison on September 9, 2019 but has since been released after serving half of that sentence.

The skydive raised more than £1,500 for brain injury charity Headway.

Over the past four years, Bradley’s family have continued to call for tougher sentences and Loz said: “Arthur Billings is now out of prison and the sentence wasn’t long enough.

“Bradley has been gone for just over four years and we will continue to raise awareness that single punches can kill.

“Knives are weapons, but so are hands.”

Loz praised the “great work” of Headway in supporting people with head injuries and their families.

When asked if the message that one punch can kill has been hammered home yet, Loz said: “There’s still a long way to go with the powers that be and the justice system.

“The sentences are too lenient. It is a sad time to be living and everyone needs to keep their hands to themselves.”

Bradley’s brother, Aaron Matcham, will be running his first marathon in June in memory of his younger brother and to raise more vital funds for Headway.

More than £500 has already been raised with just under a month to go.

The fundraising page reads: “Not a day goes by where he is not thought of by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

“I can’t rewind the clock and undo the horrific events, but what I can do is help those suffering the same as Brad and support friends and family like us who will forever be grieving.”