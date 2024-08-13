Sky watcher captures impressive meteor image - from Northamptonshire garden
A sky watcher had captured an impressive picture of a meteor - from his Northamptonshire garden.
Jamie Cooper, 55, observed the Perseid meteor shower from his home in Whilton.
He explains: "I took a picture of a bright Perseid meteor last night from my home. 2024 is a good year to see this as the Moon will not be interfering with views."
The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle that are usually visible from mid-July to late-August.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.