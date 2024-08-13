Sky watcher captures impressive meteor image - from Northamptonshire garden

By SWNS
Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:05 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 11:13 BST
Jamie Cooper took a picture of a bright Perseid meteor last night (Monday) from his garden in WhiltonJamie Cooper took a picture of a bright Perseid meteor last night (Monday) from his garden in Whilton
A sky watcher had captured an impressive picture of a meteor - from his Northamptonshire garden.

Jamie Cooper, 55, observed the Perseid meteor shower from his home in Whilton.

He explains: "I took a picture of a bright Perseid meteor last night from my home. 2024 is a good year to see this as the Moon will not be interfering with views."

The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle that are usually visible from mid-July to late-August.

