Sixty thousand sunflowers will stand tall until October at hand-picking farm near Northampton

A new venture for the Harris family on their family farm has seen one of their fields bloom into a sunflower attraction near Northampton.

Fifth-generation farmer Tom Harris has taken the plunge for the first time after moving back to Northamptonshire and has turned one of his field's in Moulton into a month-long sunflower farm.

Sunflower farm bosses Lucy and Tom Harris with their son George and labrador pup Gus.
