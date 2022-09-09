Sixties event in Northampton town centre postponed as country mourns death of Her Majesty The Queen

A sixties event that was due to take over Northampton town centre on Saturday (September 10) has been postponded.

Organisers, Northampton Town Centre BID, has postponed the event out of respect due to the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The event, which will be a celebration of the 1960s, will now take place on Saturday September 24.

Mark Mullen operations manager for BID said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Due to these exceptional circumstances and out of respect we have taken the decision to postpone our 60s Celebration, which was due to take place in the town centre tomorrow.

"We have now been able to reschedule the event for Saturday September 24 and are currently in the process of reconfirming all elements for the new date.

"We will be able to fully update once we have confirmed every part of the event.

"West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed that they will honour free parking in all council-operated multi-storey car parks tomorrow and have rearranged free parking for the new date.

"The current 60s Celebration memorabilia displays will remain in place in Grosvenor Shopping until the new date."

The event was due to host a DJ set from Bernie Keith on a stage in the Market Square and a set from The Counterfeit Beatles. As well as performances, the event was also due to host exhibitions, classic cars, street circus acts, 1960s films at Northampton Filmhouse and a vinyl fair taking place at Element.