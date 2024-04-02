Six very cute babies born in Northampton in March 2024

These families are welcoming spring and a new addition
Carly Odell
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:38 BST

As the month draws to a close, it means it is the time when we get to celebrate almost a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are six cute babies who were born in Northampton in March 2024.

Some of the adorable babies born last month...

Freya Evelyn born at 10am on March 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 1oz.

Elsie May Diane born at 3.44pm on March 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 14oz.

Cooper Jack born at 10.49pm on March 4 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 6oz.

