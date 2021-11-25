Six-mile rush-hour queues on A5 at Milton Keynes following TWO crashes

Drivers are facing huge delays on the A5 through MK on Thursday morning

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A5 heading through Milton Keynes following TWO smashes early on Thursday morning (November 25).

National Highways says one lane remains blocked southbound between the A421 and A4146 following a single-vehicle collision.

And recovery work is still ongoing following another multiple-vehicle crash southbound between the A508 and A422 during the early hours with traffic sensors showing traffic stalled for up to six miles, stretching back to Paulersbury in Northamptonshire, and slow all the way to Towcester.