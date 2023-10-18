Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six lucky Northampton students are currently taking part and “bonding” over a cooking course, which the organiser says makes her want to cry with joy.

The Place To Bee, in Harborough Road, offers vital experiences to young adults with special educational needs.

The cafe and old-fashioned sweetshop, associated with Northgate School Arts College and The Beehive, is run by Trudi Daurie.

Six students were chosen to take part in the cooking and nutrition course, after a grant was awarded by The Wilson Foundation to make it possible.

Having started two weeks ago, the ‘Cooking Good’ course has already taught them about healthy eating, how food can improve health conditions, nutrition, food groups, and they have prepared and cooked by following recipes.

The food they make during the hour-and-a-half weekly sessions not only allows them to master simple skills, but is taken home to be enjoyed by their families.

The course is being held at Northampton College, which has generously offered its space, and Trudi says working in a commercial kitchen has “massively benefitted” the six students.

With “great feedback” from the students and families just a third of the way into the course, Trudi hopes to apply for another grant at the start of next year for another six students to take part.

She said: “Cooking is life and they need to understand how food is made. Some people will never have the opportunity to learn how to cook.

“For our students, it will benefit their lives and if they move out of their family homes.”

The six attendees have thoroughly enjoyed preparing the fresh ingredients and have been enthusiastic to take part each week.

Trudi praised their tutor, Farrah, who previously worked at The Beehive and is a familiar face.

No one has been afraid to get stuck into new things and they have so far made salads, egg muffins, sweet potato fries, and homemade pizzas are on the menu for the coming weeks.

Trudi is proud of the students as many of them have a fear of new textures, which comes with their conditions, but they are not letting that hold them back.

When asked how it made her feel that the course is being covered by a grant from a local charity, Trudi said: “It makes me want to cry. I’m really happy they’re learning how to cook in a proper kitchen and can recreate the recipes at home.

“It’s a bonding experience for the six of them.”

As the cafe does not have the facilities to host the course, the students had to get used to the new environment at Northampton College – and Trudi is pleased with how they have transitioned.

“They’re a really strong team,” she said. “They’ve bonded over cooking and help each other when they need it. They’re all very capable.”

Trudi admitted she is enjoying the course just as much as they are.