Six cats that desperately need a new home as Northamptonshire cattery at capacity

The charity cannot take any other cats in until some find a forever home

Here are six adorable but abandoned cats who are desperately looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

This newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue cats and dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "Our Cattery is full and we cannot take in any more until some go home!”

Annie previously added: "Cats come in to us for a variety of reasons: people bring in strays or take injured cats to the vets and if they are not claimed they ask us if we have space, the families move to accommodation where cats are not permitted, sometimes owners are too poorly to care properly for their pets, and job losses or being on furlough mean people have been struggling financially or have had to temporarily move in with other family members - there is an endless list.

"We are here to help find purr-fect new homes for all the cats, regardless of age, appearance, personality, special requirements - they all deserve a second chance.”

Below are the six cats that urgently need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1 . Bay and Chestnut Bay and Chestnut are beautiful but shy cats so a quiet patient home is essential. They lived on a small holding but now need a 'comfy for everyone' home together with Autumn (another cat on this list). They are neutered, vaccinated, chipped, parasite treated and homed with four weeks free insurance and rescue back up for life. Photo: Animals in Need

2 . Autumn Autumn is a beautiful but shy cat so a quiet patient home is essential. Lived on a small holding but now needs a 'comfy for everyone' home together with Bay and Chestnut (other cats on this list). They are neutered, vaccinated, chipped, parasite treated and homed with four weeks free insurance and rescue back up for life. Photo: Animals in Need

3 . Spirit A large very handsome super affectionate domestic shorthair 11-year-old chap. He has been much loved and very well cared for but sadly came in for homing due to his elderly owner's failing health. Spirit would prefer a quiet home he is not used to a busy one, away from busy roads where he can have a little wander safely. He has lived with another cat before, but he did bully it. He is a cat nip addict, who loves a fuss and will snuggle up with you. He is neutered, fully vaccinated, chipped and parasite treated he leaves us with four weeks free insurance and rescue back up for life. Photo: Animals in Need

4 . Daphne Daphne was abandoned in a box on our drive. This pretty 10-year-old affectionate lady is neutered, vaccinated, chipped, parasite treated and leaves us with four weeks free insurance and rescue back up for life. Daphne could live with a gently neutered male. Photo: Animals in Need