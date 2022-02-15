PICTURES: Here are six adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

2. Roscoe

Roscoe is about two-years-old. He was found as a stray so sadly has no history. He can be quite timid when he first meets new people but given a little time and reward he soon warms to people. He has not much in the way of training so he needs a home committed in giving him the input he requires. He is strong on the lead at the moment but he is very eager to learn and please. As Roscoe has had minimal socialisation, he would be better suited to a pet free home. Although he does appear dog friendly out on a walk, he has no boundaries and can quickly become "over the top". And for these same reasons, a home with older, dog-savvy children would be ideal.