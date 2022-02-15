PICTURES: Here are six adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.
So this newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
The charity is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "We rehomed dogs over the weekend but have so many more desperate to come in.
"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected] We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Annie has provided the following quotes about each dog in the photo gallery.
1. Ellie
Ellie is only seven months old but had a terrible start to life, being rescued from the streets of Romania. She would love a dog-savvy home with a secure garden and sensible older children.
2. Roscoe
Roscoe is about two-years-old. He was found as a stray so sadly has no history. He can be quite timid when he first meets new people but given a little time and reward he soon warms to people. He has not much in the way of training so he needs a home committed in giving him the input he requires. He is strong on the lead at the moment but he is very eager to learn and please. As Roscoe has had minimal socialisation, he would be better suited to a pet free home. Although he does appear dog friendly out on a walk, he has no boundaries and can quickly become "over the top". And for these same reasons, a home with older, dog-savvy children would be ideal.
3. Mollie and Charlie
Mollie and Charlie arrived with us this week as, sadly, their family can no longer care for them. They are 10 and 12 years old and are looking for a cat-free home together. They love people, are still active, and enjoy long walks.
4. Jules
Jules is a shy seven-month-old crossbreed girl who would love a home with another dog to play with her. A dog-savvy home with a secure garden and sensible older children is essential.