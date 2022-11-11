Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1. Ollie Ollie is a super happy friendly five-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. He is great with other dogs, he loves everyone and is housetrained. Ollie loves to spend time outdoors so an active home with a large secure garden would be perfect for him. Ollie is neutered, vaccinated, chipped, parasite treated and leaves us with four weeks free insurance, rescue back up for life, a pedigree going home pack and a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist. Adoption fee applies and home check will be carried out For more info please email his care team: [email protected] Photo: Animals In Need Photo Sales

2. Sydney Sydney is a 20-month-old Lurcher - she could be an Olympic hurdler. This super happy friendly young lady needs an active home. Sydney is OK with just dogs with proper introductions. She can be a little reactive while on lead. A home with no small furries would be best for her. She is spayed, vaccinated, chipped, parasite treated and leaves us with a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist, four weeks free insurance, rescue back up for life and a pedigree rehome parcel. For more info please email her care team: [email protected] Photo: Animals In Need Photo Sales

3. Harry Harry is a very handsome five-year-old light brindle Lurcher lad. He’s fine with other dogs and would love an active home with a comfortable bed to snooze on. Neutered, vaccinated, chipped, parasite treated and leaves us with a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, four weeks free insurance, rescue back up for life and a pedigree rehome pack. For more info please email his care team: [email protected] Photo: Animals In Need Photo Sales

4. Max Max is a boisterous ball of energy who needs an active home with no children. An experienced dog savvy home would suit Max better because he will test his boundaries. Max is castrated, vaccinated, chipped and parasite treated. He leaves us with four weeks free insurance, rescue back up for life, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson and a pedigree rehoming parcel. For more info please email his care team: [email protected] Photo: Animals In Need Photo Sales