Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.
So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.
2. Louie
This young, adorable, goofy, bouncy fluff ball is Louie! He's always so happy to greet anyone with his Sammie smile and has infectious enthusiasm for life and has energy levels to be envious of! Louie first came to us in August 2021 as a young pup, just weeks old. He was in foster before being rehomed. Sadly, things started to go wrong the older Louie got, and the resident dog of his home found him too over the top to cope with so was relinquished back to us to be given another shot at finding his furever home (Third time lucky! ) Louie is looking for an active home (ideally, Samoyed experienced or similar breed experience, preferable). Louie would benefit from a home committed to training to help curb his enthusiasm a little. He may thrive best in a home that has interests in agility or flyball as he has a real willingness to learn once he is focused. Louie can be very independent, however he can be a bit mischievous so would be better in a home that is not going to leave him for long periods or if he is to be left a doggy daycare placement is a must. He is dog friendly but would need to be rehomed with a dog of similar energy levels and well established as Louie can be quite persistent.
Photo: AIN
3. Sadie Bumbles
Meet Sadie Bumbles, also responds to bumble bum and Bumblina! She is a big beautiful cross breed only five years old. A very clever girl who knows sit, paw, wait, come and no.
She loves fleecy blankets to snuggle in and toys, but treats are most definitely her favourite, she is food motivated. Bumblina needs an active experienced home, with dog savvy teenagers would be ideal. She had an awful start to life and needs to learn life can be amazing!! Due to her sad past she does have boundary issues which can be easily managed! Spayed, vaccinated, chipped, leaves us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson Dog Behaviour a pedigree rehoming pack and rescue back up for life.
Photo: AIN
4. Pudding
Pudding joined us from a council pound , this big squishy one year old Mastif lad is an absolute joy. He’s in wonderful condition, loves to play ball, have belly rubs and cuddles!
He is a big boisterous boy who mouths when he gets over excited, but stops when corrected. A home with no children or teenagers is essential for this big lad.
Photo: AIN