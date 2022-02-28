Northampton housing site manager visits Uganda to build classrooms for children with special needs

A Northampton site manager swapped a Northamptonshire new build development for classroom building in Uganda.

Ross Jenkins, who works for Bellway at the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, always wanted to give back to those who need it most, which is why he and 45 other volunteers spent 10 days in the region of Kabale, earlier this month.

The team of volunteers helped to build two new classrooms for The Abode Junior School, which was built and officially opened in 2019 for children with special needs.

Ross Jenkins raised £2,000 for materials and machinery for the trip.

Ross has also raised almost £2,000, which will go towards materials and machinery, as well as specialist equipment needed for the classrooms.

The trip was arranged by non-profit organisation The Abode Project, which was created by Kai Cant and is funded by private and public donations as well as funds raised from large-scale music events. It aims to empower children in East Africa with long-term opportunities including education and medical care.

Ross, from Northampton, said: “I heard about the Abode Project through my interest in house music and have followed the project for about two years now.

“I saw Kai post on his Instagram stories that two of the volunteers for this coming trip had pulled out last minute and their spaces were available to anyone who could raise £1,000 and cover the £800 cost of flights and accommodation.”

This specific trip particularly resonated with Ross, as the group will be building specialist rooms designed for children with special needs.

The 35-year-old added: “The Abode Project’s founder, Kai has an autistic son and wanted to create these specially designed classrooms to help those children who need more specific and tailored methods of learning.

“This was something that stood out to me and made me want to be part of it even more, as my brother’s son is also autistic.

“Children in deprived countries don’t necessarily have the same facilities available if they need a little more care and attention.”

This year is all about firsts for Ross – this will be his first time visiting Africa, his first year as a site manager after being promoted from assistant site manager at the beginning of the year, and he will also become a father for the first time in June.

Ross continued: “This is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to travel to a place like Uganda and with myself and my partner expecting our first child this year, I thought now is the time.

“We were out there for 10 days, working 9-5 every day apart from one day when we went on a safari drive.

“We stayed in wooden huts, based about 10 minutes away from the school, with shower facilities and a food area.

“We also all packed supplies for the children as part of our luggage allowance – so we were able to provide new underwear, shoes, schoolbooks and extra items, as well as the money we donated, to the children in Kabale.

“I have seen on a few of the previous trips that people have taken portable speakers as well and during the lunch breaks, they’ve played house music and had a dance with the children at the school.

“In this day and age, I don’t think anyone should be without food, water, accommodation or educational facilities. Some people don’t have the things we take for granted every day.”

Bellway Northern Home Counties managing director, Paul Smits, aded: “On behalf of the division and Bellway Group we want to wish Ross the best of luck on his trip and are proud to have such a generous and giving person as a member of the Bellway team.”