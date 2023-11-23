Sisters who own family-run nursery continue ‘renowned’ Christmas light switch on in memory of father

The Christmas lights have been admired by the Duston community each year for almost two decades

Two sisters, who own a family-run nursery in Northampton, have continued their “renowned” Christmas light switch on in memory of their father – who started the tradition almost two decades ago.

Gemma Hewer and Becky Evans own and manage Tudor Manor Day Nursery, in Berrywood Road, Duston, which they first opened in 2005.

It was their dad who started the annual Christmas light tradition, adding more to the display each year.

Sadly, Gemma and Becky’s father passed away two years ago – but they wanted to keep the tradition going.

What originally began as their preschool children singing carols and Christmas songs, and only their families being invited along, has now been opened up to the public.

Up to 200 people were in attendance at this year’s big light switch on, which is the third year that Tudor Manor has invited the community to celebrate the occasion with them.

With so many people stopping in their cars to look at the Christmas lights, the pair knew it was only right to share the switch on with those who admired the display.

The sisters have “loved” welcoming the community and Gemma said: “We’re known for our lights in Duston. In the summer months, people even ask if we are the nursery with the Christmas lights. It’s renowned.

“We wanted to carry on the tradition but it was hard for us to continue after losing our dad.”

As their father was a big fan of raising money for the Armed Forces, they have continued to do so – with £184.94 raised this year.

Take a look at Tudor Manor Day Nursery’s 2023 Christmas light display...

