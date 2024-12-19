Sister duo ‘amazed’ at how successful their Northampton salon has been as it approaches two years open

A sister duo are “amazed” at how successful their Northampton salon has been, as it continues to go from strength to strength and approaches two years open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey’s & Co. opened in Home Farm Drive in March last year and is the business venture of sisters Stacey and Michala Bailey.

With Stacey specialising in hairdressing and Michala as a nail tech and beautician, they joined forces and now offer everything under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair pride themselves on providing a one-stop shop for everything hair and beauty, and they are supported by 18 employees who all specialise in different areas of the industry.

Bailey’s & Co. opened in Home Farm Drive in March last year and is the business venture of sisters Stacey and Michala Bailey.

While offering high quality treatments is important to the team, it is equally about creating a sense of empowerment and self-love in everyone who walks through the salon doors.

When asked to describe how 2024 has been for the business, Stacey said: “Successful and chaotic, in a really good way. We’ve gone from strength to strength and we’re so amazed at how quickly we’ve established ourselves.

“We set ourselves goals and we’ve way surpassed them. We couldn’t have wished for the year to have gone any better and we’re looking forward to 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey believes customers trust in all aspects of their business. They begin by getting one treatment done, such as nails or hair, and end up using two or three services in no time.

The pair pride themselves on providing a one-stop shop for everything hair and beauty.

2024 has seen the introduction of their masterclass evenings, which have been “really successful” and had great feedback.

Over the course of a couple of hours, the team shares their knowledge and expertise with other professionals and members of the public.

Though this began with make-up masterclasses for people to brush up on their skills, receive product recommendations and have a fun evening with nibbles, these will expand next year to cover a variety of topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only this, but Bailey’s & Co. will launch their academy for people to gain certificates in different qualifications. This will mostly begin with hair extensions and they look forward to welcoming people in from early 2025 to make the most of this new offering.

For more information, visit Bailey’s & Co.’s Facebook page here.