Sir Gareth Southgate? Kettering street sign given Euro 2020 makeover

The altered Southgate Drive sign.

If England win Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, it's widely expected that Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate will be given a knighthood.

But he's already Sir Gareth according to one residential area in Kettering - after a street sign was changed in honour of him.

The Southgate Drive sign, near Deeble Road, has had not one but two alterations in recent days as the England boss led the side to their first major final since 1966 last night (Wednesday).

The word 'Drive' had already been replaced with 'You're The One', referencing the lyrics to the hit Gareth Southgate version of Atomic Kitten's 2001 number one Whole Again.

And last night Cranford man Tom Deacon and his brother Sam attached the words 'Sir Gareth' to the other side of the sign before 'Southgate'.

The pair decided to alter the sign on their way to watching England's extra-time win over Denmark at town centre bar Abacus.

Tom joked: "We were a little bit gutted that someone had already been there and changed it but it's all a bit of fun.

"He has got us further than anyone else in our lifetime."