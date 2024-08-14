Singing star Jaymi Hensley shares message following the death of his 'beautiful' fiancé after a fall in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Union J and singing star Jaymi Hensley has issued a message following the death of his 'beautiful' fiancé after he fell from a hotel window in Wellingborough.

Oliver Marmon, known as Olly, died on Monday morning after he fell from the top floor of the Hind Hotel in Sheep Street.

Mr Marmon’s devastated family have already released a tribute to their son and brother through Northants Police, speaking of their love for him.

The couple, who live in Rushden, were guests at the Hind Hotel when the tragedy happened.

Olly Marmon and Jaymi Hensley /Instagram

In a statement released through Mr Hensley’s management company, the singer thanked people for the love, messages and prayers he had been sent.

He said: “Jaymi Hensley would like to thank all the love, messages and prayers sent to him over the loss of his beautiful fiancé Oliver Marmon.

“At this time the family would like the media to respect the privacy of Jaymi and Oliver’s family while they mourn the loss of Oliver.”