Silverstone racing team boss is released on bail following not guilty plea at Northampton Crown Court

The brother of a Formula 1 team principal has been freed by a court ahead of his trial.

William Oakes, the brother of Alpine’s Oliver Oakes, was arrested at Silverstone Park on May 1 and charged with possession of large amounts of criminal property in the form of cash. He was initially held in custody.

But Oakes, of Sheepcote Drive, Long Lawford, Rugby, appeared before Northampton Crown Court twice last week once to formally plead not guilty to the two charges, and a second time to ask a judge to grant him bail.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking granted him bail and set a trial date for April 2027.

He is accused of being in possession of criminally-obtained cash in the sums of £831,885; 46,120 Euros; and $10,000.

Both men were directors of Hitech GP, based at Silverstone, but William Oakes resigned on Friday (June 13).