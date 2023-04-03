Silverstone Leasing's 4th annual event raising money for local charity.

Fourth time’s a charm for football fundraiser

SILVERSTONE Leasing’s popular charity raiser – its annual five-a-side football tournament – will be taking place this summer, held at Daventry Town Football Club.

This the fourth time the local leasing company has held the event, and has so far raised in excess of £5,000 for its nominated charity Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Silverstone Soccer 2023 will see businesses from across Northamptonshire don their football boots to compete at the event on Sunday 02 July at Daventry Town Football Club. Kick off is at 10.15am.

Up to 16 teams will compete for the much-coveted winner’s title, which last year went to Euro Building and Maintenance Contractors. Ox Seven Talent Partners was named as runner up.

Silverstone Leasing’s sales manager Ryan Bishop thought up the first popular fundraiser before the pandemic in 2020.

The self-confessed football fanatic decided to use his local business contacts and love of football to raise much needed funds for the hospice.

“I’m proud to say that Silverstone Soccer is now a popular event on the local business calendar and it is fantastic to deliver a family friendly fun day which also raises cash for a brilliant cause.

“We are delighted to be able to continue our support for Cynthia Spencer Hospice. We have seen first-hand the incredible work they do for local families when they need help the most.

“Cynthia Spencer has been our chosen charity for a number of years and is close to all our hearts. Some of the Silverstone team have had family members and friends who have been looked after by the hospice and we want to give back to this incredible local charity.

“If you’re a football fan, this is the fundraiser for you! If you’re not, come and cheer everyone on and have some fun! Sign up today to get one of the limited team spots.”

Registration costs £300 + VAT, which includes your own branded team football shirt for each player.

Trophies will be awarded at the end of the tournament to the winning team, runners up and player of the tournament.

Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “I am so excited to see the event return for the fourth time, Ryan and the Silverstone Leasing team put so much hard work into Silverstone Soccer. The event has not only raised more than £5000 for the hospice but, has become a real key event in the summer calendar.

“We know that local businesses love some healthy competition, and this event allows teams to come together to show off their five–a-side skills whilst ensuring that local people can be supported when they are living with a life limiting illness, by allowing our hospice services to continue and develop.

“Silverstone Leasing are a fantastic corporate partnership, relationships such as these make a significant difference to those that need support dealing with the most challenging circumstances.”

