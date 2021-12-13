Volunteers from the Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club teamed up with restaurants and a solicitors firm to feed rough sleepers in Northampton.

The effort, which was made in cooperation with Northampton Hope Centre, took place on Sunday (December 12).

Volunteers gave out portions of vegetarian curry, with rice and naan bread, made by restaurants in Northampton, which went to rough sleepers identified by Northampton Hope Centre as truly being in need.

The food was made by chefs at Lasaan and Fusion Spice in Northampton

Amarjit Singh Atwal, trustee of the Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club, said that Covid-19 has had a 'positive impact' on reducing the number of people on the streets as Government and council funding were highlighted as means of getting the homeless into accommodation and 'on the road to recovery'.

But Amarjit said there are those who 'have their reasons' to remain homeless and he called on everyone to respect their decisions, offering support where needed.

The trustee said: "As part of the Sikh faith one of our principles is to help those less fortunate, hence why we have been supporting the rough sleeper community in Northampton for more than eight years.

"Since Covid the numbers on the streets have dropped considerably, we have also changed how we operate to still provide a service but also protect our volunteers, so we now drive round the town and stop in locations to serve the rough sleepers.

Other items offered included hot drinks, snacks and sleeping bags

"It's great to partner with local restaurants as it allows them the opportunity to give something back and again help those who are less fortunate and provide them with a restaurant quality meal.

"For our partners and volunteers it's the satisfaction of giving some time to help someone when they need it the most, going home at the end of the shift and knowing people on the streets have had a hot meal.

"For the rough sleepers they always enjoy the food, we also take time to see how they are and make them feel valued. Quite often people don't speak to rough sleepers or treat them with any humanity."

Food was supplied on this occasion by two restaurants; Lasaan and Fusion Spice.

The food is usually vegetarian so everyone can eat it

This in turn was paid for by Shepherd & Co. a solicitors in Towcester, which has supported the effort for a number of years.

Jabeer Miah, a solicitor and partner at Shepherd & Co. said that contributing financially was their way of 'giving back to the community'.

He said: "It's just that little bit of charitable work. We do sponsor the cost of the food. The restaurants contribute and we contribute as well.

"It's that little bit of corporate and social responsibility that's targeted to the people who actually need the food. It provides hot meals for about 40-50 people.

"The food is always vegetarian. So that way it covers everybody. Sometimes people who sponsor it also bring in cakes and other things, so there's variety as well.

"It's a very worthwhile cause and it's not your usual donating money to somewhere. It has a direct impact and we can see the results of it in the faces of those we run into every day.

"This is a good initiative."