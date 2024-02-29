‘Shop with a difference’ opening soon at Northants garden village to provide a ‘moment of calm’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “shop with a difference” is soon to open at a Northamptonshire garden village, and the owner says she hopes to provide a “moment of calm” for the community.

The Heart & Soul Candle Co. is an independent business run by Tanya Russo from her home in Weston Favell, but she is set to open at Whilton Locks Garden Village next month.

The business sells candles, skincare and perfume ranges and Tanya hopes her natural products offer a hug to her customers’ homes.

Tanya had always wanted to own a business but found it tricky to nail down a niche. After some disappointing candle purchases, she began experimenting and making her own in the autumn of 2018.

It was not as easy as she assumed and she practised over the 18 months to follow – and continued during the pandemic as a form of escapism.

After discovering that fragrance had a positive impact on feelings of anxiety, she used the luxury of candles to help others improve their wellbeing.

It was not until March 2021 when Tanya was brave enough to launch the website and attend markets, and she says the business was “created from the need for a moment of calm amongst the chaos”.

“I found making and testing candles therapeutic,” Tanya told the Chronicle & Echo. “It turned into an expensive hobby and I didn’t intend for it to be a business – but it got me out of a job that wasn’t giving me much satisfaction.

“I never thought I’d be where I am now, with the opportunity of taking on a shop. It’s really exciting.”

Tanya’s aim for Heart & Soul was to enable customers to turn their homes into “comfortable, cosy and safe sanctuaries” with her products.

When asked what she believes her customers like most about the business, she said: “The quality of my products, and the oils and waxes I use.

The Heart & Soul Candle Co. hopes to open at Whilton Locks Garden Village on the weekend of March 16 and 17.

“I recently launched a perfume and skin care range. It’s all natural and top quality, and I’ve taken time to research.”

The business owner believes she offers value for money, and her customers appreciate the “transparency and honesty” when it comes to her products.

Tanya’s proudest achievement is taking the “brave” step of opening a shop and stepping away from a salary.

“For my business to grow, I want to have a physical shop,” she said. “It’s going to be different. I’m going to host candle decorating and making workshops.

“I don’t just want people to come in, have a mooch around and leave. I want them to stay, relax and have tea, coffee and cake – made by my friend Sherrilyn at The Cake Hole.”

There will be tables and chairs to facilitate visitors decorating candles during their visit, which Tanya praised as a “mindfulness activity”.

She hopes the shop will provide a “moment of calm” for the community and be a “destination to come and chill”.

Whilton Locks Garden Village has been partitioned into different units, with other businesses set to move in and open in March. The Heart & Soul Candle Co. hopes to open the weekend of March 16 and 17.