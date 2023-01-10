‘Shoot the boot’ winner finally crowned! Northampton Town fan achieves the impossible in front of away fans

At half time of every Northampton Town home game, Croyland Car Megastore present the ‘Shoot the Boot’ challenge, in which supporters have the chance to chip a ball in to the back of the car and win £50.

Mark Yeatman became the first ever winner of the Shoot the Boot Challenge at the December 29th fixture against Swindon Town, collecting his £50 from Croyland. The season ticket holder attends every home game with his grandfather and cousins.

‘To be honest I’m surprised no one’s done it before! We were doing it right in front of the Swindon away fans so it felt great to put one away’ said Mark after his moment. When asked what he would spend the money on, he answered ‘my son’s birthday is coming up in January, so probably something for him.’

Mark makes the winning chip.

Watch the electric moment here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAqTA9Mty_Q

For your chance to take part at a future home game please look out for the club's tweet around 72 hours before the next home fixture.

