Sheep carcasses left to decay in River Nene near Northampton holiday park

The most recent sheep fell victim to the river on Sunday (August 14).

Home owners from a Northampton holiday park are calling for carcasses, which have been left to decay after sheep have fallen into the River Nene, to be removed.

Val Bailey, who owns a lodge on Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park, says the most recent sheep fell victim to the river on Sunday (August 14).

The resident said: “With the recent high temperatures, the smell was horrific when you were close by.”

The first sheep fell into the river on August 7, which was reported by residents and has now "vanished".

This carcass has now “vanished” and those on Cogenhoe Mill do not know where it has gone – but two of Val’s family members paddle boarded along the River Nene and saw two sheep bodies further along, which were “very decomposed” and “stunk”.

Last Sunday (August 14), another sheep and two lambs fell. The two lambs were rescued by residents of the holiday park, but they were unable to help the sheep.

Val said: “The sheep was still there Tuesday night (August 16), but after six-to-eight inches of rain, it has gone and we do not know if it has floated away or sunk to the bottom of the river bed.”

Val contacted the farmer who owns the land, Environmental Agency, and Environmental health, and says nothing has been done about the issue. She does not know where else to turn to resolve the problem, but knows something needs to be done.

Responding to this, a spokesperson for the Environmental Agency says unfortunately this issue is not their responsibility and it lies with the owner of the land.

The farmer was contacted by Chronicle & Echo and did not wish to provide a comment.

Val said: “There’s been a lot of interest from residents of Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park and thankfully because the wind is not blowing in the direction of the caravans and lodges, the smell can only be smelt nearby to the river.”