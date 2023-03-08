An orthopaedic nurse, who has been described as “the most caring”, has retired from Northampton General Hospital after 49 years of service.

Jayne Reeves, 65, from Brafield-on-the-Green, started out in the healthcare industry aged just 16 when she undertook her nursing training.

She began by moving between two hospitals, but settled at Northampton General Hospital after qualifying in 1978 – before specialising in the elderly care assessment ward in 1980.

Jayne Reeves, who has retired after 49 years in the healthcare industry.

12 years later, in 1992, Jayne qualified as an orthopaedic nurse working to prevent and treat musculoskeletal disorders from acute problems like fractures, to things as serious as hospitalisation for joint replacements.

Rebecca Reeves, one of Jayne’s four daughters, said: “She was not only well-known in the hospital, but among the local community.

“If there is ever anyone who needs help, particularly elderly people in our area, she always does. She is a magnet for helping others and they see her as a safe place.

“It is in her nature to care for people outside of work, and she is the one everyone feels comfortable approaching.”

There were many tears on Jayne's last day at Northampton General Hospital.

Over almost five decades, Jayne has worked tirelessly and many patients have shown their gratitude for her care with flowers, gifts and cards.

“My mum took so much pride in her work,” said Rebecca. “I think she is most proud of how she has stuck to her career and knowing how much it has helped so many others.

“Qualifying as an orthopaedic nurse is when she found her true passion.”

Not only does Jayne take great pride in her work, but her family life too – who are so proud of what she achieved over the past 49 years.

Jayne, pictured front right, early on in her career.

Rebecca said: “My mum’s life revolves around her family, and she is the most honest and caring person we all know. I’m biased but she is.”

It came as a shock to many of the NGH staff that Jayne was leaving, says Rebecca, and her mum told her there were “quite a few tears” on her final day.