'Severe' delays on A43 between Kettering and Northampton

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:52 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 17:04 BST
Motorists have been warned of severe delays on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Kettering Road, Walgrave, following reports of a three-car collision this afternoon (Thursday).

It has led to traffic moving very slowly towards Kettering from Northampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At 3.08pm today (November 7) we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A43 southbound at the junction with Kettering Road, Walgrave. The fire service is also in attendance.”

Traffic alert/National Worldplaceholder image
Traffic alert/National World

The AA’s traffic news has said: “Severe delays of 23 minutes on A43 Northbound between A43 and White Lodge Farm Cottages. Average speed ten mph.

"Partially blocked and long delays due to obstruction on the road on A43 Northbound near Red House Lane.”

It is understood that the recovery team recently arrived on scene to help clear the area.

Related topics:KetteringNorthamptonA43Emergency services
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice