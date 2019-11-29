Several fire engines scramble to Northampton council estate in case small kitchen fire spread

A small kitchen fire in a Northampton council estate was met with a large response by firefighters - just in case it became a major incident.

A small cooking fire broke out in a flat in Abbey Street, St James, at around 1.30pm today (November 29).

But fearing the fire could have spread and severely damaged surrounding flats in the block, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue scrambled at least five fire engines to attend the incident.

The fire was out on arrival and a single appliance stayed behind to assess the damage.