Seven adorable but abandoned dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

‘We do not rehome between December 17 and Jan 7’

Here are seven adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people continue to search for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years.

"We do not rehome between December 17 and Jan 7 as Christmas is not a good time to settle a new family member in to the home.

“We would be very grateful for any old towels, fleeces & blankets to keep all the dogs & cats in our care warm this winter. Donations can be dropped off to the rescue daily between 8am and 4pm at Pinetree Farm, NN8 2EH.”

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1. Parker Parker is a large two year old crossed lad, he would love a home of his own with no smaller animals or children due to his size and how boisterous he is. This boy loves cuddles and craves love and affection. But does need a firm & fare home, he tests his boundaries from time to time. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2. Murphy Murphy is a super three year old border collie lad, he came to us from a council pound. He's ok with other dogs & knows basic commands but a home prepared to keep him busy both physically & mentally is essential. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3. Solly Solly is a terrier cross almost two years old. He came to us because his owner was too poorly to keep him. He is housetrained but a home with no children would be better as he is very boisterous & further training is needed. Solly needs to be the only dog in the home, & he will chase cats. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4. Max Max is a three year old cross breed lad needing an experienced, active new family. He’s a cheeky chappie so will test his boundaries a firm but fate home with no children would be a good fit for Max Photo: AIN Photo Sales