Serving prisoner arrested in murder investigation at Wellingborough HMP Five Wells after sudden death of inmate

A 20-year-old serving prisoner arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail pending further enquiries following the death of a man at Wellingborough’s HMP Five Wells.

The man was arrested following the sudden death of a 49-year-old serving prisoner at about 9.30am yesterday morning (Tuesday, December 10), prompting a murder investigation led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts continue to be with his family at this extremely difficult time.”

A forensic post-mortem examination held at Leicester Royal Infirmary today (Wednesday, December 11), was unable to ascertain a provisional cause of death, and further investigation is required.

HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough/National World

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Detectives are working closely with the prison and the investigation into the circumstances of his death continues to move at a fast pace.

"The man has not been named however his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

HMP Five Wells opened in early 2022 on the site of the former HMP Wellingborough and was the first of the former government’s New Prisons Programme.

The modern resettlement prison holds around 1,700 male prisoners.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) visited the site at the start of November to follow up on areas of concern flagged in January this year.