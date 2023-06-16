Serving police officer, 24, charged with child sex offences after Rushden incident
A 24-year-old police officer has been charged with child sex offences following an incident in Rushden.
PC Luke Christopher Horner, an officer with Thames Valley Police (TVP), based in Amersham, has been charged with one count of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 15 and one of making an indecent image of a child.
The charges follow an incident on June 11 this year in Rushden where a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.
Horner will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, June 16).
The officer was today suspended from duty and will be the subject of a separate misconduct investigation by TVP, who have also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This is a live investigation and therefore the force will not be making any further comment at this time.”