A serving prisoner who brutally attacked a fellow inmate at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough – stabbing him more than 30 times – has been handed an 11-year extended sentence.

Teenager Romeo Barnett began his attack on a fellow inmate by throwing boiling water over him – he then stabbed him more than 30 times with a makeshift knife.

Barnett, who had been serving a 44-month sentence, already had 15 previous convictions for 27 offences including robberies and carrying weapons.

Detective Sergeant Nichola Sanderson of CID North, whose team led the investigation, said: “This was a particularly violent attack within the confines of the prison, and it is only by sheer luck that this senseless act didn’t have more serious, or even, fatal consequences.

Romeo Barnett/Northants Police

“Such violence has no place in our society and that includes within the prison establishment, where prisoners should be able to serve their sentences without fear for their personal safety from other inmates.

“We are pleased with the lengthy extended sentenced imposed by the courts, as it reflects the severity and seriousness of the offence committed by Romeo Barnett as well as recognises the danger that he presents to others.”

Northampton Crown Court heard that at about 5.50pm on March 21 this year, 19-year-old Barnett threw boiling water over his unsuspecting victim, provoking him to leave his cell to see who was responsible.

The 23-year-old man approached Barnett, who continued his assault, throwing a chair at the victim, sparking a physical fight between the pair resulting in both men falling to the floor.

Barnett then stabbed his victim more than 30 times with a six-inch makeshift knife to the back of the head, face shoulders and arms, most of which were fortunately superficial injuries.

However, he also sustained a single serious stab wound to the left-hand side of his chest and was rushed to University Coventry Hospital, where he was treated for a haemothorax, where blood collects in the space between the chest wall and the lung.

The incident was reported to Northamptonshire Police, and Barnett was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the unauthorised possession in prison of a knife or offensive weapon.

On March 22, Barnett, previously of Manchester, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with both offences, and his case was transferred to the county’s crown court for trial.

At Northampton Crown Court, on June 10, Barnett pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, but admitted the unauthorised possession in prison of a knife or offensive weapon at the same hearing, and the case was adjourned.

However, before his sentencing hearing on September 13, Barnett returned to the same court on July 30, where he also pleaded guilty to Section 18 – wounding with intent and then again on September 10, where he was found not guilty of attempted murder after the prosecution offered no evidence.

At his sentencing hearing on September 13, he was dealt with in relation to the other two matters - unauthorised possession in prison of a knife or offensive weapon and Section 18 – wounding with intent - and was given an extended sentence.

Used for criminals convicted of specific offences who are deemed to be extremely dangerous, Barnett’s extended sentence is made up of six years and four months’ imprisonment with an extension of five years on licence. He was also ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.