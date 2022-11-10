Service to be held in memory of road traffic victims this month in Northampton

A service is to be held in memory of road traffic victims later this month in Northampton.

The RoadPeace East Midlands group is hosting the event on the World Day for Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (November 20) at the Church of The Holy Sepulchre from 3pm.

Two people who will be in attendance are Chris and Nicole Taylor, who lost their daughter Beccy Taylor in a road traffic incident in 2008, aged 18.

Beccy Taylor, who lost her life to a road traffic incident in 2008 aged 18.

Beccy lost control when her car hit surface water on a road between Blisworth and Milton Malsor.

Talking about the importance of the remembrance day, Nicole said: “It all stems down to highlighting the impact of those who have lost their lives or been severely injured on the roads, both in the county and nationwide.

“We want to remember them all, as no one is more important than anyone else, and November is an ideal time for remembrance.”

For those planning to attend the service, it will offer an opportunity to gather and remember loved ones who have been lost or affected, and those who make sacrifices in their daily work to look after those affected – namely the emergency services. As well as this, it will raise the profile of the support available to those personally impacted.

At this year’s service, 29 candles will be lit for the lives lost on roads across the county in 2021 – and the number has already increased to 36 so far this year. “People don’t recognise how high the numbers are and the rippling effect this has on family and friends,” said Nicole.

After Chris and Nicole found out the road Beccy was travelling on was flooded due to a blocked gully, they have spent the years since her death trying to improve road safety – but say they were initially dismissed as “grieving parents” and their concerns were ignored.

In February 2020, an investigation by the council’s scrutiny committee was launched, which recommended the authority “strengthen” its monitoring of the highway contract with Kier WSP.

Nicole said: “For us, every loss makes a difference and it makes us question what more we can do. We want to make change and for people to realise these issues aren’t just down to roads and cars.

“We’re all responsible – from local communities to the police, Government and road safety teams. We can’t do it alone and together it will make a phenomenal impact.”

The pair have spent this time challenging the Government on their provision of guidance to support new and young drivers, as “road traffic accidents are such a common cause of death and single deaths tend not to be recognised by people,” said Nicole.

On a national scale, Chris and Nicole are part of a working party with researchers and academics to understand what more can be done – and they have had the “amazing support” of Andrea Leadsom MP.