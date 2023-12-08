Serious violence and knife crime to be tackled ‘as one’ across Northamptonshire
There is hope that serious violence and knife crime can be tackled “as one” across the county, after more than 75 representatives met to discuss the current issues.
Partner organisations, community groups and voluntary sector organisations attended an event hosted by the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Alliance (NSVA) – which marked a “significant step forward in fostering collaboration, to develop a joint response to tackle serious violence and knife crime across the county”.
The NSVA was formed to develop a joint approach to tackling the root causes of these issues, as part of the Serious Violence Duty.
Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “We will only begin to make a difference to violent and knife crime if we work as one. It was powerful that partners across Northamptonshire came together for this event, to share and learn.
“The voice of the community will be at the heart of everything we do to tackle knife crime. This opportunity to listen and share is an important step towards a strategy that will really make an impact, and reflect the views of the people who best understand what works in the communities we serve.”
Alongside Stephen Mold, the partners in attendance included Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Youth Offending and Probation Services, Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board, and both North and West Northamptonshire Councils.
Three “insightful workshops” took place, with a focus on identifying strategic priorities, outlining approaches to communication with young people and adults, and the way partners can collaborate to prevent youth violence and knife crime.
The knowledge gained from these workshops will actively support this year’s Strategic Needs Assessment and inform the Serious Violence Reduction Strategy.