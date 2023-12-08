Serious violence and knife crime to be tackled ‘as one’ across Northamptonshire

“We will only begin to make a difference to violent and knife crime if we work as one”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is hope that serious violence and knife crime can be tackled “as one” across the county, after more than 75 representatives met to discuss the current issues.

Partner organisations, community groups and voluntary sector organisations attended an event hosted by the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Alliance (NSVA) – which marked a “significant step forward in fostering collaboration, to develop a joint response to tackle serious violence and knife crime across the county”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NSVA was formed to develop a joint approach to tackling the root causes of these issues, as part of the Serious Violence Duty.

More than 75 representatives from partner organisations, community groups and voluntary sector organisations attended an event hosted by the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Alliance (NSVA).

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “We will only begin to make a difference to violent and knife crime if we work as one. It was powerful that partners across Northamptonshire came together for this event, to share and learn.

“The voice of the community will be at the heart of everything we do to tackle knife crime. This opportunity to listen and share is an important step towards a strategy that will really make an impact, and reflect the views of the people who best understand what works in the communities we serve.”

Alongside Stephen Mold, the partners in attendance included Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Youth Offending and Probation Services, Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board, and both North and West Northamptonshire Councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three “insightful workshops” took place, with a focus on identifying strategic priorities, outlining approaches to communication with young people and adults, and the way partners can collaborate to prevent youth violence and knife crime.