Serial criminal spared from prison over Kettering nuisance motorbike crimes

A serial criminal with a history of driving and theft convictions has been spared from prison after admitting yet more offences.

Lee Annand, of Dalkeith Place in Kettering, led police officers on a chase along a town road after he refused to stop in a blue-light pursuit.

The 34-year-old man, originally from Corby, pleaded guilty to three charges - failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Lee Annand

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “In the late afternoon of March 17, 2022, Lee Annand, of Dalkeith Place, Kettering, failed to stop for officers in Bath Road even after they illuminated their blue lights and sirens.

“But a short time later, we caught up with him and he was arrested and subsequently charged with failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.”

Annand appeared in court last week where he pleaded guilty to all the charges and was handed 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for 60 months, ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and to pay fines and costs totalling £213.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Greg McClean said: “This arrest is one of many actions showing our commitment to the locally identified priority of road safety in Kettering, known as Op Invest, working with colleagues as part of Op Pacify which is the operation we have running in Corby to target nuisance motorcycling.

“Nuisance motorcycling is something the local community have raised to us as an issue in both Corby and Kettering so I hope this prosecution demonstrates that we are listening to our residents and tackling what matters to them.

“There is more work to be done across Corby and Kettering which continues at pace.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about nuisance motorcycling in their areas to contact us as community intelligence really helps us to build up a picture of what is happening on our patch.”