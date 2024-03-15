SEND children from Northampton set to climb Mount Snowdon to raise thousands for local charity
SEND children at a residential care home in Northampton are climbing one of the biggest mountains in the UK to raise money for a local charity.
The children and adults of Barn Owl Close residential home are hiking up Mount Snowdon in Wales to raise money for The Spring Charity based in Northampton.
Barn Owl Close is a residential children's home operated by WiNurture that provides care, support and empowerment for children and young people with autism.
This year the children at Barn Owl Close have chosen to raise money for The Spring Charity, based in Northampton.
The Spring Charity offers community services for families to gain opportunities to improve their well-being and outcomes in life. They are working to benefit vulnerable families with children aged 0-5 years in the Castle Ward of Northampton town area (Spring Boroughs, Semilong, St James, The Mounts) and the wider community.
A Barn Owl Close spokesman said: “Between June 14 and 15 the children and adults of Barn Owl Close are camping in Snowdonia, North Wales and then embarking on the challenge to scale the Llanberis Path of Mount Snowdon.
“We have a goal of raising £2,000 for the The Spring Charity to help in funding essential community support and wellbeing projects. Any donations big or small would be much appreciated in order for us to reach our goal and reach the summit!”
So far, at the time of writing (March 15), the children have raised £1,000 out of their £2,000 target. Click here to donate.
The Spring Charity said: “Some of our families experience financial hardship, and social, health or economic issues. Parents can self-refer, or be signposted by health, other professionals, schools, or charities in the area. The Spring Charity run Stay and Play parent and child drop-in sessions twice a week and are currently working on a number of projects focusing on well-being, providing a community warm space and healthy living support.
“These sessions help to make contact and build relationships, so they can best meet the family’s needs. They are constantly reviewing the provision and hope to be able to offer a wider array of new opportunities in time.”