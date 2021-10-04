Teresa McCarthy-Dixon has been named as a finalist for a Pride of Britain award.

A Northampton pub landlady who formed a charity during lockdown has been named as a finalist for a prestigious Pride of Britain award.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon runs the Swan & Helmet in Grove Road, which she used as a food bank for families in need during the pandemic.

After realising how great the need was, Teresa went on to set up a charity - The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, which offers meals to schools and food packages, helps with home renovations, runs groups for older people and much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The founder has now won the Pride of Britain ITV fundraiser of the year for the Anglia West region after beating off competition from three other contenders.

Double Paralympic gold medalist, Maise Summers-Newton, from Wollaston, joined ITV Anglia presenter Becky Jago and ITV’s head of news on the judging panel, which decided on Teresa’s fate in the competition.

The landlady will now attend the glitzy ceremony in London next week and will be up against winners from other regions for the national fundraiser of the year gong.

Teresa said: “I’m delighted that I was even one of four in the Anglia region. I was chuffed to be recognised.

“To find out I’m representing the region is just amazing. It’s one of those highlights in someone’s life.

“I’m also blown away by the support of the community. People have been ringing and messaging and I’m just taken aback by the support.

“It’s amazing to know you really are making a difference and to know that people nominated me because they think the charity has gone above and beyond.

“I’ve been in my pub for 15 years this year so it really is a special time.

“I’m just chuffed and over the moon.”