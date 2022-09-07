‘Seize the moment and support Option A of National Highways plans’ says Mayor of Towcester

The National Highways public meetings have been attended by many residents, who have come to view the options set out to improve the centre of Towcester and to vote for their preferred choices.

Mayor of Towcester, Councillor Martin Johns, said it was rare for government agencies to have listened to what Towcester residents have asked and then set out realistic plans to meet expectations.

He said: “National Highways proposals for keeping HGVs out of our town centre and diverting them onto the A5/A43 Link Road when it opens will do just that. All the key elements, a 20mph speed limit, a 7.5t weight limit, improved pavements, cycleways, and more pedestrian crossings are on offer. My only disappointment is that funding has yet to be agreed.”

Towcester Town

Option A of the plan includes removing car parking spaces from the market square, apart from spaces for the disabled, which some are concerned could negatively impact shops.

Councillor Johns disagreed with this and said: “Removing parked cars would mean our market could return to the heart of Towcester, where it should be. Public events could be held in safety, pedestrians would be able to enjoy our town centre, bringing more trade to the town, not less. Local businesses have told me that in 2018 when the centre of our town was completely closed to traffic for weeks, business improved.”

He added: “Soon the old Co-op site will have some 60 more parking places, so there will be many more spaces to park than what theoretically exist on the market square.”

Option A of the plans is expected to protect the heritage of the town centre with proposed loading and unloading bays, better signage directing motorists to car parks and a much more pedestrian friendly high street which Councillor Johns believes will result in more visitors and residents actually using the town centre.

Towcester town

He said: “Whilst some will continue to call for a bypass, this isn’t on offer in the foreseeable future, so let’s grasp this scheme and Option A that offers a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future for Towcester’s town centre.”

Comments can be made using the National Highways website: https://highwaysengland.citizenspace.com/he/a5-towcester-improvements/