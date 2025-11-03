See inside 'transformed' Northamptonshire village Co-op as store reopens following seven-week refurbishment

The Co-op in Earls Barton’s High Street closed on September 12 for a refit lasting seven weeks, welcoming customers back on October 31 with an all-new look.

Kieran Pollard, Co-op's Earls Barton Store Manager, said: “We have had a great response.

"The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in Earls Barton, and it’s very exciting that our store has been chosen as a location for Co-op's new sustainable showcase store concept. ”The store has really been transformed, it looks fantastic with a fresh new look, feel and layout.

"We are proud to be part of the local community, and really enjoying welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op. With a focus on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone, we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Earls Barton.”

Inside, aisles are rearranged from their previous layout, with an enhanced in-store bakery range, new Costa Coffee Express machine and hot food on offer.

Also available are food-to-go, Fairtrade products, and services including parcel collections via DPD, Amazon plus, a new InPost Locker, Rug Doctor, Photo Booth and, an ATM. Bosses say electric vehicle (EV) charging will be added to the car park at a later date.

Earls Barton’s Co-op is the second of the retailer’s new ‘sustainability showcase’ stores, with motion activated fridge lights, live energy consumption data displayed on digital screens, and solar panels soon to be installed on the roof.

An event will take place on Friday, 7 November to mark the opening, and will include fair trade samples, goodie-bags, raffle and competition, a hot chocolate stand, live musician, and a live cookery display from Co-op’s chef showing how left-over food in the home can be used to cut food waste.

