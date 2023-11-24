Number 13 is the brainchild of James Peck, the owner of Ember in Nene Court

A new bar opened its doors in Wellingborough last week, serving as a second business to a popular restaurant in Nene Court.

Number 13 by Ember is taking a ‘refined’ approach to hospitality, and is hoping the sophisticated feel will help it to stand out.

James Peck, who officially opened the bar on November 17, said: “Everything you touch at Number 13 feels premium, think crystal, think glassware, think Champagne.

“Our new wine and cocktail bar is perfect for a passing drink or special occasion; the woodfire and moody lighting makes the space feel really romantic.

“The ambience has been carefully curated to create an intimate and enchanting atmosphere for our 32 guests each night.”

The interior is inspired by Gatsby-esque 1920s design, featuring deep-sunken velvet chairs and low-level table lighting.

The menu is largely made up of an ‘extensive’ wine list, including champagne, English sparkling wines and organic wines, brought together by Tilley’s Wine of Wollaston.

Annabelle Tilley added: “When James announced the exciting news of bar Number 13, our main goal for the wine list was to make it accessible and to provide as much as possible by the glass."

James added: “From our point of view, we really wanted to give our customers at Ember a really special second location where they could spend the night and not have to go elsewhere.

“The idea started with a drink between two great friends, and so far, it’s been hugely successful. We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved, and we’re truly grateful to our customers for their recognition.

“Hospitality is in a tricky place and we couldn’t have pulled off this amazing new venture without the support of our loyal customers and our award-winning team."

During November, Number 13 is open from Thursday to Saturday. Then, during December, Number 13 will alter its opening hours from Wednesday to Sunday, in the lead up to Christmas.

