See 22 pictures of Harley Davidson motorbikes roaring through Northampton town centre for charity

Hundreds of Harley Davidson motorbikes rode through Northampton town centre as part of an annual charity event to raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The Northants V Twins April Fools Run, in memory of former mayor Terry Wire, took place on Saturday, April 30 and it saw a procession of motorbikes riding from Sixfields Stadium to Abington Street.

Around 200 Harley-Davidson and Buell motorbikes participated in the event, which has not been able to take place for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spokeswoman for Northants V Twin, Julie Barringer, said: “We all had a fantastic day. It was a lovely atmosphere, everyone was happy and friendly and the sun shone.

"Northants V Twin would like to thank everybody who made this day possible - the riders, the marshals, the public and the lovely staff from Cynthia Spencer.”

Former mayor and firefighter, Terry Wire, established the April Fools Harley Davidson Run in 2003 and raised almost £30,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice through the event over the next decade.

Terry passed away in 2014, spending his final days in the hospice he helped raise so much money for.

The motorcycle run has since been held in his memory every year in April.

Here are 22 pictures taken of the Northants V Twins April Fools Run on Saturday, April 30:

1. Harley Davidson Run - Pictured from left to right is Annie Plater (Cynthia Spencer hospice) and organisers, Dave Barringer and Seamus O'dwyer.

2. Harley Davidson Run

3. Harley Davidson Run

4. Harley Davidson Run - An annual charity event for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in memory of Terry Wire who founded the event.