Search on for driver who picked up man at scene of Finedon crash

A motorist who stopped to pick up a man involved in crash which saw a car smash through a hedge is being sought by police.

The crash took place on the A510 between Finedon and Wellingborough just after 7pm on Saturday, January 22.

A dark grey Renault Megane left the road, ending up on its roof in a field after ploughing through the hedgerow.

File picture

A passing driver then gave a man involved in the crash a lift to the Croyland Park area in Wellingborough.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Witnesses are being sought following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A510 Wellingborough Road between Finedon and Wellingborough.

"Shortly after 7pm on Saturday, January 22, a dark grey Renault Megane left the road and drove through a hedgerow, rolled and finished on its roof in a field.

"Officers are keen to trace a passing motorist who picked up a man involved in the collision and drove him to the Croyland Park area of Wellingborough.