Search on for 'aggressive' Rushden teenager who waved knife

A teenager seen waving a large knife at a man in Rushden town centre is being sought by police after an incident between Christmas and New Year.

The young man had been in an alleyway between Lloyds Bank and Occasions card shop with a female companion when he waved the knife 'aggressively' at a man.

He has been described as about 18-years-old and in a black hoodie and black bottoms with a bicycle. His companion had distinctive short pinky-red hair.

Police file

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The incident happened on Wednesday, December 29, at about 9.15pm, in the alleyway between Lloyds Bank and Occasions card shop in High Street, when a man with a large serrated knife waved it aggressively at a man.

"The suspect is described as a white man, about 18-years-old, wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, black bottoms and with a bicycle. The man was also in company with a female who had short, spiky reddish/pink hair.