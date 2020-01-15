Search for Northamptonshire's next big act begins as Rising Star talent show returns for fourth year

The search has begun for Northamptonshire's Rising Star 2020 as the charity talent show returns for its fourth year.

Registration for the annual talent competition, which will be raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust, is now open.

The judging panel this year will be event producer, Tommy Gardner; singer songwriter Billy Lockett; singer songwriter Vickii Stocker and singer, dancer and actress Sara-Jane Harris.

Every year, dozens of acts sign up and strut their stuff on stage in a bid to be crowned Northamptonshire's Rising Star at the grand finals in the summer.

Groups and individuals of all ages who want to showcase their talents are invited to register their act online on the Northamptonshire Rising Star website.

The competition will officially launch with a red carpet event at The Deco Theatre located in The Old Savoy tomorrow (January 16) from 7:30pm.

The evening will feature guest performances from previous contestants and interviews with members of the Rising Star team revealing what this year has in store for the competition.

Show producer Tommy Gardner said: “I am excited that we are back for a fourth year in search of Northamptonshire’s Rising Star.

"We have had an amazing response so far in registrations with lots of variety. I cannot wait to get started on what is set to be another fantastic year for the competition showcasing the incredible talent in Northamptonshire whilst supporting Teenage Cancer Trust along the way.”

Once contestants have registered online, they will be invited to attend auditions at the end of March to perform before a panel of judges.

Twelve acts will be chosen along with the nominated act to perform at the Grand Final taking place in a Northampton Theatre in the summer. The finalists will be in for a chance of winning access to a £500 Act Development Fund which can be used in any way to develop their Act, such as music or dance lessons or for purchasing equipment.

Registration is open to individuals and group contestants of all ages and will close on March 6.