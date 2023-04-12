News you can trust since 1931
Search continues for missing Northamptonshire man Jayran more than three weeks after he was last seen

Police are keen to talk to anyone who may have moved the jacket belonging to Jayran

By Carly Odell
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST

The search for a missing Northamptonshire man who was last seen more than three weeks ago is continuing.

Jayran, aged 20, was last seen around 6pm on Tuesday 21 March, in the Towcester area.

Since then, his family and Northamptonshire Police have issued urgent appeals for Jayran to make contact and for anyone else with information about the man’s whereabouts to get in touch.

20-year-old Jayran has been missing for more than three weeks. His jacket was found close to a river in Towcester.20-year-old Jayran has been missing for more than three weeks. His jacket was found close to a river in Towcester.
20-year-old Jayran has been missing for more than three weeks. His jacket was found close to a river in Towcester.
On April 1, police officers found a jacket belonging to Jayran on a gate near the River Tove off Northampton Road, Towcester.

Investigators believe that the jacket was discovered elsewhere and are still keen to speak to the person who moved it.

DCI Johnny Campbell said: “The investigation to find missing Towcester man Jayran is continuing and, in particular, we remain keen to speak to anyone with information about Jayran’s black North Face jacket, which was found left on a gate in Northampton Road, next to The Watermeadows, on April 1. We believe the coat was discovered elsewhere and want to speak to the person who moved it.

“We are continuing to work with Jayran’s family and support them through this difficult time.”

Specialist underwater search teams spent three days searching a section of the River Tove, near Towcester, as part of the overall investigation to find Jayran, who was last seen by his family at about 6pm on Tuesday, March 21.Specialist underwater search teams spent three days searching a section of the River Tove, near Towcester, as part of the overall investigation to find Jayran, who was last seen by his family at about 6pm on Tuesday, March 21.
Specialist underwater search teams spent three days searching a section of the River Tove, near Towcester, as part of the overall investigation to find Jayran, who was last seen by his family at about 6pm on Tuesday, March 21.

Over the Easter weekend, divers carried out a three-day search of the River Tove. When the search concluded, the police force said they could offer “a very high level of assurance that Jayran is not in the part of the river they searched”.

If you know anything about the jacket, or have any other information that may help police find Jayran, call 101, quoting incident number 20230504/219.

