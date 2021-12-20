Sea of Santas spotted across Northamptonshire

Santa swapped his traditional sleigh for something more powerful at the weekend to spread some festive cheer.

The county-based Rising Sun motorbike riders staged their traditional pre-Christmas tour of the county on Saturday (December 18), setting off from Kettering and taking in Burton Latimer, Irthingborough, Rushden and Olney on their way to Northampton.

And on Sunday (December 19) dozens of people took part in a Santa Saunter around Wicksteed Park in Kettering to raise money for Cransley Hospice.

