Rising Sun riders

Sea of Santas spotted across Northamptonshire

Father Christmas gets everywhere at this time of year!

By Neil Burkett
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:10 am

Santa swapped his traditional sleigh for something more powerful at the weekend to spread some festive cheer.

The county-based Rising Sun motorbike riders staged their traditional pre-Christmas tour of the county on Saturday (December 18), setting off from Kettering and taking in Burton Latimer, Irthingborough, Rushden and Olney on their way to Northampton.

And on Sunday (December 19) dozens of people took part in a Santa Saunter around Wicksteed Park in Kettering to raise money for Cransley Hospice.

