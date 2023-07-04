Schools unite to demand action against county lines drug problem across Northamptonshire and beyond

A number of schools gathered last week to demand action against the county lines drug problem, across Northamptonshire and beyond.

The ‘For Students By Students Conference’ was organised by Jack Bott, head boy at Quinton House School.

It is hoped the conference will be an annual inter-school occasion, focusing on a different issue each year that is relevant to young people in and around Northampton.

This year's program hoped to educate and raise awareness of county lines, and ended by creating a charter of what the attendees would like to see to combat the issue moving forward.

Organiser Jack opened the conference and said: “When was the last time the schools of Northampton came together to talk about an issue?

“We want to start getting the schools and students of Northampton talking together.”

Describing the aim of the charter, which will be presented to West Northamptonshire Council, he added: “We’re going to lay out we want this change, we want this to stop, we want this to happen.”

Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South, was in attendance and opened the day with a speech.

As his seventh year as a Member of Parliament, he says drugs is a “big and growing issue” and spoke of the common themes of “intimidation and violence”.

Drawing on his own experiences of these themes as a political figure – and speaking of the murder of Sir David Amess – the long-standing MP hoped to encourage the students to embrace the event.

“You’ve all had a really difficult time over the past few years,” said Andrew. “Part of your childhood has been impacted hugely by Covid and the isolation, and yet a lot of personal strength and resilience will be required to push back and resist some of the forces that are seeking to damage and impose on your life.

Jack Bott and Andrew Lewer MP. Photo: Art Conaghan.

“I’m not saying the world makes sense, but there are things in it that you need to be aware of – to keep away from but also that others will be influenced or affected by.

“You may be able to help and have a positive role in doing something about it.”

Even the youngest attendees in the room were struck by the severity of the issues being discussed and David Hart, a year seven pupil from Quinton House School, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo.

“This issue is very important because these people are spreading danger,” he said. “If we discuss it, we can spread the word rather than spreading the gangs and county lines – and people will be less likely to join and end up in prison. People will be more alert and vigilant.”

Karl Winfarrah from the Hope Centre. Photo: Art Conaghan.

Throughout the day the students, who had been handpicked by their schools to attend, heard from a variety of speakers – the substance misuse team from the Hope Centre, Northamptonshire Police, and a lawyer in the Criminal Justice Service.

The talks began with the Hope Centre, where Oli Harvey spoke of how their ‘Hand Up’ service can assist those in crisis and Karl Winfarrah drew on his own lived experience of county lines.

80 percent of the centre’s service users buy drugs from county lines, so it was important that the pupils knew what this was and how children like themselves can be easily manipulated into getting involved.

Karl, who went through rehabilitation after reaching out to the Hope Centre for help, first began selling drugs at the age of 13 and said: “Any drug you can name, I have taken to the point that could have killed me but didn’t.”

His addiction led him to get involved with county lines gangs and he was sold the dream of earning £300 to £500 a day.

“It works out until you are short of money to pay them back,” said Karl. “I had a shotgun put to my face and was told I had to get them their money.”

He resorted to crime and shared that he was so far into addiction that if someone had retaliated, he would have made use of the knife he carried at the time.

It got to the point where Karl owed £1,000 and attempted suicide as he no longer cared for his own wellbeing.

His mother was threatened off the back of his debts and he described the “different type of fear” he felt for the safety of his family, which forced him further into addiction.

After losing the relationship with 90 percent of his family, his partner and access to his daughter, as well as being homeless in the middle of winter, Karl said: “I had nothing left and nowhere to turn.”

That is when he sought help from the Hope Centre and after admitting he had a drug problem, he was admitted into rehabilitation for a year.

Sharing the harsh reality of county lines, Karl told the students: “There is not one person in this room that could not be manipulated into county lines and what they want you to do.

“My addiction was a way of keeping me. I hope you have the courage and strength to walk away as it only ends one way.

“I owe my life to the Hope Centre and I hope I don’t see any of you come through there at any point of your life.”