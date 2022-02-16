Northampton primary school students ‘mesmerised’ audience with play after only a week of preparation
The youngsters had to learn scripts and dances and source costumes in just five days
A group of primary school aged children from Northampton ‘mesmerised’ an audience with a play they prepared in just a week.
Year 5 and Year 6 pupils from Northampton High School in Hardingstone performed a musical entitled ‘Treachery of Traitors’ Quay’ to a capacity crowd last Wednesday (February 9).
The youngsters participate in the ‘Play in a Week’ enrichment project every year, crafting a production that hopes to develop confidence, deeper thinking and teamwork.
In the short space of a week (or five school days), students are tasked with learning a script, rehearsing their parts, learning songs and choreographed dances, sourcing costumes, as well as helping with prop production.
This all leads to a marquee performance in front of friends and family at the week’s close.
Year 6 teacher Mrs Karen Fordham said: “Treachery at Traitors' Quay' was a huge success.
“The girls mesmerised the audience with their enthusiasm and energy, as well as their talented performance skills that included convincing acting, melodic singing and energetic dancing.
“We are so proud of their excellent team work, problem solving skills and hard work ethic. They are all shining stars with such bright futures.”
This year, the chosen play was World War Two espionage musical ‘Treachery at Traitors’ Quay’, which follows characters Duggie, Billy and Rosie, who are determined to uncover the truth behind the mysterious spy in their midst.