Northampton primary school students ‘mesmerised’ audience with play after only a week of preparation

A group of primary school aged children from Northampton ‘mesmerised’ an audience with a play they prepared in just a week.

Year 5 and Year 6 pupils from Northampton High School in Hardingstone performed a musical entitled ‘Treachery of Traitors’ Quay’ to a capacity crowd last Wednesday (February 9).

The youngsters participate in the ‘Play in a Week’ enrichment project every year, crafting a production that hopes to develop confidence, deeper thinking and teamwork.

Students were tasked with learning the performance in just a week.

In the short space of a week (or five school days), students are tasked with learning a script, rehearsing their parts, learning songs and choreographed dances, sourcing costumes, as well as helping with prop production.

This all leads to a marquee performance in front of friends and family at the week’s close.

Year 6 teacher Mrs Karen Fordham said: “Treachery at Traitors' Quay' was a huge success.

“The girls mesmerised the audience with their enthusiasm and energy, as well as their talented performance skills that included convincing acting, melodic singing and energetic dancing.

“We are so proud of their excellent team work, problem solving skills and hard work ethic. They are all shining stars with such bright futures.”