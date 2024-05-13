School pays tribute to former Wellingborough student with 'kind heart and a beautiful smile' who drowned in River Nene
The 17-year-old Wellingborough boy tragically died following an incident on Friday (May 10) after he got into difficulty while swimming in open water at the Embankment.
Ronalds was airlifted to Northampton General Hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead. Tributes have been left by the bank of the river.
In a letter to current students and their carers, Laura Parker, acting headteacher of Wrenn School, said: “I am so very sorry to be writing with some very sad news about a former student who left Wrenn at the end of year 11 in 2022.
“Tragically, Ronalds Abele died in an incident in the Nene after he got into difficulty in the water. This is deeply upsetting news that will rock our entire school community.
“We will be in touch with Ronalds' family to offer our deepest sympathies and support. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”
Ronalds joined Wrenn in Year 7 in November 2017 and was a member of the school community until summer 2022 when he left after sitting his GCSEs.
Students at the school have been offered support from the pastoral teams to access counselling in and out of school, to help them come to terms with the loss.
Ms Parker added: “We will always remember Ronalds as a student who had a kind heart and a beautiful smile. He was a much-loved by his fellow students and staff alike and will be enormously missed.
“The death of a student is always a tragedy for a school, but particularly so in circumstances such as these. People will be affected in different ways, sometimes not until weeks afterwards. It’s at times like this that we need to come together as a whole school community, to support each other and be kind to each other.”
Floral tributes have been left at the scene next to the River Nene at the Embankment.
Ronalds’ parents and siblings are being supported by Father Ben Lewis, vicar at St Mark's Church in Queensway.
