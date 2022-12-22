This marks the eighteenth year of the Northampton Becket Rotary Club’s Santa’s Sleigh appeal

Northampton Becket Rotary Club’s annual Santa’s sleigh tour made a big return for its eighteenth year.

The sleigh visited 14 different locations across town to bring joy to the children of Northampton throughout the month.

Places visited by Santa included Upton Meadows Primary School, Road, Moulton Leys, Pineham village, Grange Park, Moulton, Wootton, Obelisk Rise, Acre Lane and more.

Wednesday, December 21 was the final day of the sleigh tour, which saw Santa’s sleigh stop off at Buckton Fields.

The Rotary Club has also been raising money to give back to the community through donating it to a number of local charities.

To make an online donation, visit their Total Giving page.

Meanwhile, take a look at these photos from the final day of Santa’s sleigh tour at Buckton Fields:

1. Rotary Becket Annual Santa Sleigh Appeal The Northampton Becket Rotary Club’s annual Santa’s sleigh tour at Buckton Fields on Wednesday December 21, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

